Commercial Property Executive JLL Capital Markets has secured $703 million of financing against Park84, a seven-building industrial property totaling 605,570 square feet in Nampa, Idaho The loan allows the owner of the property, Bow River Capital of...
Scale Lending has provided $305 million of financing for the development of a 755-unit apartment property at 355 Exterior St in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, NY The property is being developed by the Beitel Group of Brooklyn, NY, which began...
Puget Sound Business Journal An affiliate of Trinity Property Consultants has paid $1065 million, or $316,023/unit, for Outlook at Magnolia, a 337-unit apartment complex in Seattle The Irvine, Calif, company acquired the property from Weidner...
REBusiness Online Affinius Capital has provided $67 million of financing for the construction of the 290 Lumpkin mixed-use project in Athens, Ga CCI Real Estate is using the loan to redevelop the Baptist Collegiate Ministries building on the main...
Rentvcom An affiliate of Circle Industrial has paid $4855 million, or $23086/sf, for Valley View Commerce Center, a 210,300-square-foot industrial and retail property in Santa Fe Springs, Calif The sales price results in a 63% capitalization rate...
Rentvcom Black Label Services Inc has agreed to lease 80,800 square feet of industrial space at 120 NE Frontage Road in Fort Collins, Colo, about 60 miles north of Denver The automation company was represented by Grey Rock Realty, while Cushman...
Multi-Housing News A venture of PeakMade Real Estate and Blue Vista Capital Management has broken ground on Olathe Commons, a 204-unit apartment property in Olathe, Kan PeakMade, of Atlanta, and Blue Vista, of Chicago, are building the property at...
REBusiness Online Jordan Perlmutter & Co has broken ground on the second phase of Hub Arapahoe, a 304,172-square-foot industrial property in Centennial, Colo The Denver developer is building the project at 11213 to 11243 Easy Caley Ave, about 16...
Commercial Observer Maxim Capital Group has provided a $115 million loan for the development of a 207-unit residential condominium building at 24-02 Queens Plaza South in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY Arrow Real Estate Advisors arranged...