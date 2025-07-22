Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $175 million of CMBS debt against Beverly Connection, a 346,023-square-foot retail center in Los Angeles, has been extended through next July The loan, which had matured last August, is scattered among...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has lined up a fresh $925 million mortgage to refinance its Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles The Dusseldorf, Germany, mall owner lined up the five-year, fixed-rate loan...
SL Green Realty Corp has raised another $500 million of investor commitments for its opportunistic lending fund, bringing the total raised to $1 billion The investment vehicle, SLG Opportunistic Debt Fund, was launched early last year to take...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report SL Green Realty Corp generated $1966 million of net proceeds from its investment in the defaulted $224 million mortgage against the 536,520-square-foot office building at 522 Fifth Ave in midtown Manhattan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Having suffered a sharp decline in occupancy, the 195,375 square feet of space within the 12 million-sf office building at 1166 Ave of the Americas in midtown Manhattan that backs $130 million of mortgage...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Savanna, which in recent months had started hunting for a lender to refinance the $463 million mortgage against the 682,988-square-foot 5 Bryant Park office building in midtown Manhattan, so far has come up...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Coastal Grand Mall, with 104 million square feet of retail space in Myrtle Beach, SC, has had its appraised value slashed by roughly 60% to $90 million The 21-year-old shopping mall, owned by a venture of...
The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing increased by 123% last month to $6254 billion, which amounts to 1057% of the $59197 billion universe tracked by Trepp Inc The increase was once again driven by office loans, which comprise 4155% of all...
Lenders are increasingly willing to lend against shopping malls that are stabilized and generating sufficient cash flow, and opportunistic investors have been picking up even the most tired properties Still, a large cohort of properties continues to...