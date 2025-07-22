Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Rockwood Capital is looking to sell the 667,000-square-foot 2 Grand Central Tower office property in midtown Manhattan The San Francisco investment manager has hired Eastdil Secured to find a buyer The property should sell for...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of TWG Global has bought the 75,000-square-foot industrial building at 4540 Fortune Ave NW in Concord, NC, for $20 million, or $26667/sf General Motors Co sold the property, which previously had served as the...
Jacksonville Business Journal Phoenix Jacksonville Industrial Investors has paid $20 million, or $8810/sf, for the 227,011-square-foot industrial building at 2121 Huron St in Jacksonville, Fla The Milwaukee industrial real estate property investor...
Tampa Bay Business Journal SoHo Capital has lined up $110 million of financing against The Pearl, a 314-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla Goldman Sachs provided the financing to the locally based developer, which completed its construction in...
Orlando Business Journal The Allen Morris Co is offering for sale Pembroke Commons, a 115,718-square-foot office building in Maitland, Fla, with an asking price of $185 million The four-story building sits on 775 acres at 1800 Pembrook Drive, about...
REBusiness Online Affinius Capital has provided $67 million of financing for the construction of the 290 Lumpkin mixed-use project in Athens, Ga CCI Real Estate is using the loan to redevelop the Baptist Collegiate Ministries building on the main...
South Florida Business Journal Greystar had paid $935 million, or $261,173/unit, for Latitudes at the Moors, a 358-unit apartment complex in Hialeah, Fla The Charleston, SC, company purchased the three-story property from investment firm Nuveen,...
Crain’s Chicago Business Golub & Co is offering for sale Century Tower, a 293-unit apartment property in Chicago The local developer hired CBRE to market the property, which it acquired in 2018—when it was a condominium—for $60 million...
Austin Business Journal Velocis is planning to bring to market CenTX35, an 857,000-square-foot industrial property in Temple, Texas, about 33 miles south of Waco, Texas KBC Advisors has the listing for the two-building property, at 4040 and 3933...