Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The average asking rent for apartment units across the country increased in the second quarter by 17% from a year ago, to $1,913, according to Cushman & Wakefield They also were up 1% from the first...
Sigma Computing Inc has leased 64,077 square feet at the One Madison Ave office property in Manhattan’s Midtown South area The 14 million-sf building is owned by a venture of SL Green Realty Corp, Hines, and the National Pension Service of...
Rentvcom Black Label Services Inc has agreed to lease 80,800 square feet of industrial space at 120 NE Frontage Road in Fort Collins, Colo, about 60 miles north of Denver The automation company was represented by Grey Rock Realty, while Cushman...
The national vacancy rate for industrial properties increased to 81% in the second quarter from 78% in the first, putting it at a level not seen since 2013 The rate is up from 71% a year ago, according to...
Commercial Observer Spectrum has renewed its lease for the 200,000-square-foot industrial property at 59 Paidge Ave in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn, NY The renewal has a 10-year term The internet-service provider has occupied the building,...
Commercial Property Executive Silver Cross Hospital has agreed to renew its 87,461-square-foot lease at Pavilion A, a 174,855-sf medical office building in New Lenox, Ill, about 40 miles south of Chicago The hospital, which runs an outpatient...
REBusiness Online FedEx Ground Package System has renewed its lease for 186,577 square feet at the 106 million-sf Carter Distribution Center in Fort Worth, Texas The Moon Township, Pa, subsidiary of FedEx Corp was represented in the lease renewal by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Washington, DC, office market posted 3 million square feet of leasing activity during the first half, down 30% from 43 million sf during the first half of 2024, according to Cushman & Wakefield This...
Charlotte Business Journal MAT Holdings has signed a lease for 511,661 square feet of space at the Gateway85 industrial development in Gastonia, NC The logistics company is taking its space at 325 Lineberger Road, about 12 miles west of the Chalotte...