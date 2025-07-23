Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JPMorgan Investment Management Inc has paid $2435 million, or $518,535/unit, the 418-unit Riverbank apartment property in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood The investment manager bought...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CONAM has acquired Reverb at Spring Valley, a 180-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The purchase price could not be learned immediately The San Diego investment manager, formed in 1975 as a property...
Puget Sound Business Journal BentallGreenOak has paid $176 million, or $23373/sf, for a 753,000-square-foot industrial building at 6921 192nd St East in Frederickson, Wash The Miami investment firm acquired the property from its developers,...
Biloxi Sun Herald CBL Properties has sold The Promenade shopping center in the Biloxi, Miss, suburb of D’Iberville, Miss, for $831 million, or $13382/sf The Chattanooga, Tenn, REIT sold the 621,000-square-foot retail property to an unidentified...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Agus Holdings and Treeco has paid $40 million, or nearly $182/sf, for the 219,848-square-foot Golden Acres shopping center in the New York suburb of South Plainfield, NJ The venture—both Agus...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hillwood has paid $445 million, or $17243/sf, for Blue Cactus Logistics, a 258,075-square-foot industrial property in Surprise, Ariz, a city that’s 19 miles northwest of Phoenix The Dallas company...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Invesco Real Estate has bought Georgia Crossing, a 317,000-square-foot retail property in Buford, Ga, for $8225 million, or $25946/sf The Atlanta company purchased the shopping center from Washington Prime Group in a deal...
San Francisco Business Times Lakeside Group has paid $975 million, or $401,234/unit, for the Grand, a 243-unit apartment property in Oakland, Calif The local investor acquired the property, at 100 Grand Ave, from its developer, Essex Property Trust,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Regency Centers Corp has paid $357 million for a portfolio of five retail centers totaling 682,300 square feet in the Southern California community of Ladera Ranch, midway between Los Angeles and San Diego...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Storage Post has paid $30 million, or $40322/sf, for the 74,400-square-foot self-storage property at 491 Bergen St in the Prospect Heights section of Brooklyn, NY The property is one of three that the...