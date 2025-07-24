Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Accelerated Global Solutions has agreed to prelease the entire O’Hare Logistics Center 16, a 190,606-square-foot industrial building that’s under development in Mount Prospect, Ill The air cargo and freight company was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Empire State Realty Trust Inc recorded 221,776 square feet of office leasing during the second quarter While that was down from the 261,311 sf it recorded a year ago, the bulk of its leasing...
Roughly 233 million square feet of office space nationwide is expected to be demolished or converted into other uses this year, according to CBRE That would compare with the roughly 17 million sf that was taken offline last...
Commercial Observer Steptoe has leased 57,988 square feet for 15 years at the 111 million-sf 1133 Ave of the Americas office building in midtown Manhattan The law firm was represented by CBRE in lease negotiations with landlord Durst Organization...
Dallas Business Journal Lockheed Martin Corp has announced plans to downsize the amount of space it occupies at the Fossil Creek Business Park in Fort Worth, Texas The aerospace and defense company did not disclose how much space it was giving back...
Commercial Observer Clear Street has doubled its footprint at the 23 million-square-foot 4 World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, to 88,000 sf The fintech company moved into the building in 2021 by subleasing space from MediaMath It’s now...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Boston area recorded 2 million square feet of office leasing during the second quarter, down from the 23 million sf that was leased a year ago, according to Newmark But the leasing was driven by...
REBusiness Online Calibre Scientific has leased 119,325 square feet at the 236,000-sf Cottontail Logistics Center industrial property at 200 and 202 Cottontail Lane in Somerset, NJ The two-building property is owned by CBRE Investment Management,...
Puget Sound Business Journal Flying Food Group has agreed to lease 95,700 square feet of industrial space at Bridge Point SeaTac 300, a 169,000-sf property in SeaTac, Wash, which is 14 miles south of Seattle The airline catering company was...