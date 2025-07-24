Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal EastGroup Properties has bought the 250,541-square-foot life-sciences building at 2360 Ferrell Road in Durham, NC, for $47 million, or $18759/sf The Ridgeland, Miss, REIT purchased the property from a venture of Scannell...
Charlotte Business Journal Weidner Apartment Homes has bought the CityPark View Apartments, a 448-unit complex in Charlotte, NC, for $612 million, or $136,607/unit The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the property from Preferred Apartment...
Orlando Business Journal Core Investment Properties Fund has sold the 101,000-square-foot Shoppes of South Semoran retail property in Orlando, Fla, for $24 million, or $23762/sf Colliers brokered the deal between the Coral Gables, Fla, company and...
Crain’s Chicago Business Metonic Real Estate Solutions has paid $20 million, or $512,820/unit, for the 39-unit apartment building at 3140 North Clybourn Ave in Chicago The Omaha, Neb, investment manager acquired the property from its local...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JPMorgan Investment Management Inc has paid $2435 million, or $518,535/unit, the 418-unit Riverbank apartment property in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood The investment manager bought...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CONAM has acquired Reverb at Spring Valley, a 180-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The purchase price could not be learned immediately The San Diego investment manager, formed in 1975 as a property...
Puget Sound Business Journal BentallGreenOak has paid $176 million, or $23373/sf, for a 753,000-square-foot industrial building at 6921 192nd St East in Frederickson, Wash The Miami investment firm acquired the property from its developers,...
Biloxi Sun Herald CBL Properties has sold The Promenade shopping center in the Biloxi, Miss, suburb of D’Iberville, Miss, for $831 million, or $13382/sf The Chattanooga, Tenn, REIT sold the 621,000-square-foot retail property to an unidentified...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Agus Holdings and Treeco has paid $40 million, or nearly $182/sf, for the 219,848-square-foot Golden Acres shopping center in the New York suburb of South Plainfield, NJ The venture—both Agus...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hillwood has paid $445 million, or $17243/sf, for Blue Cactus Logistics, a 258,075-square-foot industrial property in Surprise, Ariz, a city that’s 19 miles northwest of Phoenix The Dallas company...