Triangle Business Journal EastGroup Properties has bought the 250,541-square-foot life-sciences building at 2360 Ferrell Road in Durham, NC, for $47 million, or $18759/sf The Ridgeland, Miss, REIT purchased the property from a venture of Scannell...
Charlotte Business Journal Weidner Apartment Homes has bought the CityPark View Apartments, a 448-unit complex in Charlotte, NC, for $612 million, or $136,607/unit The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the property from Preferred Apartment...
Orlando Business Journal Core Investment Properties Fund has sold the 101,000-square-foot Shoppes of South Semoran retail property in Orlando, Fla, for $24 million, or $23762/sf Colliers brokered the deal between the Coral Gables, Fla, company and...
Crain’s Chicago Business Metonic Real Estate Solutions has paid $20 million, or $512,820/unit, for the 39-unit apartment building at 3140 North Clybourn Ave in Chicago The Omaha, Neb, investment manager acquired the property from its local...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JPMorgan Investment Management Inc has paid $2435 million, or $518,535/unit, the 418-unit Riverbank apartment property in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood The investment manager bought...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CONAM has acquired Reverb at Spring Valley, a 180-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The purchase price could not be learned immediately The San Diego investment manager, formed in 1975 as a property...
Puget Sound Business Journal BentallGreenOak has paid $176 million, or $23373/sf, for a 753,000-square-foot industrial building at 6921 192nd St East in Frederickson, Wash The Miami investment firm acquired the property from its developers,...
Dallas Business Journal Lockheed Martin Corp has announced plans to downsize the amount of space it occupies at the Fossil Creek Business Park in Fort Worth, Texas The aerospace and defense company did not disclose how much space it was giving back...
REJournalscom Construction is underway on the third phase of the Viridian apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas StreetLights Residential recently broke ground on the 410-unit phase, which will consist of studio, one-, and...