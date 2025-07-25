Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Lockheed Martin Corp has announced plans to downsize the amount of space it occupies at the Fossil Creek Business Park in Fort Worth, Texas The aerospace and defense company did not disclose how much space it was giving back...
The national office market recorded 104 million square feet of negative absorption during the second quarter, marking the 14th straight quarter that's happened But a growing number of markets have continued to post positive numbers...
Commercial Observer Clear Street has doubled its footprint at the 23 million-square-foot 4 World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, to 88,000 sf The fintech company moved into the building in 2021 by subleasing space from MediaMath It’s now...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Boston area recorded 2 million square feet of office leasing during the second quarter, down from the 23 million sf that was leased a year ago, according to Newmark But the leasing was driven by...
REBusiness Online Calibre Scientific has leased 119,325 square feet at the 236,000-sf Cottontail Logistics Center industrial property at 200 and 202 Cottontail Lane in Somerset, NJ The two-building property is owned by CBRE Investment Management,...
Puget Sound Business Journal Flying Food Group has agreed to lease 95,700 square feet of industrial space at Bridge Point SeaTac 300, a 169,000-sf property in SeaTac, Wash, which is 14 miles south of Seattle The airline catering company was...
New York Business Journal Storage Post has paid $60 million, or $600/sf, for the 100,000-square-foot self-storage facility at 473 Amsterdam Ave on Manhattan’s Upper West Side The Atlanta company acquired the property from Sofia Brothers, which...
New York Business Journal A venture of Broad Street Development and TPG Angelo Gordon has paid $435 million, or $77150/sf, for the 56,384-square-foot self-storage property at 139 Franklin St in the Tribeca section of Manhattan The venture is...
The Factory, a 11 million-square-foot office property in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY, has suffered a substantial decline in occupancy and cash flow since 2023 As a result, Moody's Ratings has downgraded the bonds that hold a $300...