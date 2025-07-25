Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Steptoe has leased 57,988 square feet for 15 years at the 111 million-sf 1133 Ave of the Americas office building in midtown Manhattan The law firm was represented by CBRE in lease negotiations with landlord Durst Organization...
REJournalscom Construction is underway on the third phase of the Viridian apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas StreetLights Residential recently broke ground on the 410-unit phase, which will consist of studio, one-, and...
Biloxi Sun Herald CBL Properties has sold The Promenade shopping center in the Biloxi, Miss, suburb of D’Iberville, Miss, for $831 million, or $13382/sf The Chattanooga, Tenn, REIT sold the 621,000-square-foot retail property to an unidentified...
The national office market recorded 104 million square feet of negative absorption during the second quarter, marking the 14th straight quarter that's happened But a growing number of markets have continued to post positive numbers...
Commercial Observer Clear Street has doubled its footprint at the 23 million-square-foot 4 World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, to 88,000 sf The fintech company moved into the building in 2021 by subleasing space from MediaMath It’s now...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Boston area recorded 2 million square feet of office leasing during the second quarter, down from the 23 million sf that was leased a year ago, according to Newmark But the leasing was driven by...
REBusiness Online Calibre Scientific has leased 119,325 square feet at the 236,000-sf Cottontail Logistics Center industrial property at 200 and 202 Cottontail Lane in Somerset, NJ The two-building property is owned by CBRE Investment Management,...
Puget Sound Business Journal Flying Food Group has agreed to lease 95,700 square feet of industrial space at Bridge Point SeaTac 300, a 169,000-sf property in SeaTac, Wash, which is 14 miles south of Seattle The airline catering company was...
The Factory, a 11 million-square-foot office property in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY, has suffered a substantial decline in occupancy and cash flow since 2023 As a result, Moody's Ratings has downgraded the bonds that hold a $300...