REJournalscom Construction is underway on the third phase of the Viridian apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas StreetLights Residential recently broke ground on the 410-unit phase, which will consist of studio, one-, and...
The national office market recorded 104 million square feet of negative absorption during the second quarter, marking the 14th straight quarter that's happened But a growing number of markets have continued to post positive numbers...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Boston area recorded 2 million square feet of office leasing during the second quarter, down from the 23 million sf that was leased a year ago, according to Newmark But the leasing was driven by...
New York Business Journal A venture of Broad Street Development and TPG Angelo Gordon has paid $435 million, or $77150/sf, for the 56,384-square-foot self-storage property at 139 Franklin St in the Tribeca section of Manhattan The venture is...
REBusiness Online A venture of Clarion Partners and 9th St Partners LLC has broken ground on Campus at Bayside, a six-building industrial property totaling 473,250 square feet in Fremont, Calif Clarion, of New York, and 9th St, of Gardena, Calif,...
Commercial Property Executive Vantage Data Centers is planning to develop NV1, a 1 million-square-foot data-center campus in Sparks, Nev The Denver company will build the $3 billion project at the southeast corner of Electric Avenue and USA Parkway,...
Capitalization rates for small-cap properties, meaning those having fewer than 50,000 square feet or between five and 50 apartment units, declined across the board in the second quarter, yet another indication that property markets are indeed...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The average asking rent for apartment units across the country increased in the second quarter by 17% from a year ago, to $1,913, according to Cushman & Wakefield They also were up 1% from the first...
Scale Lending has provided $305 million of financing for the development of a 755-unit apartment property at 355 Exterior St in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, NY The property is being developed by the Beitel Group of Brooklyn, NY, which began...