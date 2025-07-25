Log In or Subscribe to read more
Parkview Financial has provided $64 million of financing for the construction of the 248-unit Haven + Arrow apartment complex in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif Westport Construction of Monrovia, Calif, is building the property at 8500 Haven Ave, about 40...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of KKR & Co has provided $7903 million of mortgage financing against the 253-unit Cortland Biltmore apartment property in Phoenix The financing pays a fixed-rate coupon and was secured on...
DiamondRock Hospitality Co has extended the maturity dates of a $12 billion credit facility it has and negotiated an increase in its size, to $15 billion It will use the $300 million of extra credit to pay off three mortgages totaling $29155 million...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of CGI Merchant Group, which owns the 140-room Park Central Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla, has been hit with a foreclosure suit CGI 640 Ocean Management paid $8145 million for the property three years ago,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Banyan Street Capital, which previously had purchased the $1225 million defaulted loan against the 914,774-square-foot Atlanta Financial Center complex, has taken over the property and lined up a $42...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $132 million of mortgage financing against the 342-unit Viridian apartment property at 1282 Boylston St in the Fenway section of Boston The property was developed and is owned by Abbey Group of Boston, which funded its...
Commercial Property Executive JLL Capital Markets has secured $703 million of financing against Park84, a seven-building industrial property totaling 605,570 square feet in Nampa, Idaho The loan allows the owner of the property, Bow River Capital of...
Commercial Observer Apollo Global Management has provided a $625 million loan against the 150-unit Carlo Wind Watch apartment property in the Long Island village of Hauppauge, NY The property, which opened last December, is owned by Southern Land Co...
SL Green Realty Corp has raised another $500 million of investor commitments for its opportunistic lending fund, bringing the total raised to $1 billion The investment vehicle, SLG Opportunistic Debt Fund, was launched early last year to take...