Log In or Subscribe to read more
Roughly 233 million square feet of office space nationwide is expected to be demolished or converted into other uses this year, according to CBRE That would compare with the roughly 17 million sf that was taken offline last...
Dallas Business Journal Lockheed Martin Corp has announced plans to downsize the amount of space it occupies at the Fossil Creek Business Park in Fort Worth, Texas The aerospace and defense company did not disclose how much space it was giving back...
Biloxi Sun Herald CBL Properties has sold The Promenade shopping center in the Biloxi, Miss, suburb of D’Iberville, Miss, for $831 million, or $13382/sf The Chattanooga, Tenn, REIT sold the 621,000-square-foot retail property to an unidentified...
New York Business Journal A venture of Broad Street Development and TPG Angelo Gordon has paid $435 million, or $77150/sf, for the 56,384-square-foot self-storage property at 139 Franklin St in the Tribeca section of Manhattan The venture is...
REBusiness Online A venture of Clarion Partners and 9th St Partners LLC has broken ground on Campus at Bayside, a six-building industrial property totaling 473,250 square feet in Fremont, Calif Clarion, of New York, and 9th St, of Gardena, Calif,...
Commercial Property Executive Vantage Data Centers is planning to develop NV1, a 1 million-square-foot data-center campus in Sparks, Nev The Denver company will build the $3 billion project at the southeast corner of Electric Avenue and USA Parkway,...
Houston Business Journal CapRock Partners has bought the 524,199-square-foot Kennedy Greens Distribution Center I in Houston The Newport Beach, Calif, company purchased the warehouse, its first acquisition in the region, in a deal brokered by...
REBusiness Online Emerald City Associates has bought the 164-unit Grove Apartments in Starkville, Miss, for an undisclosed price The Raleigh, NC, real estate company purchased the property from MRKT Capital of Gambrills, Md, in a deal brokered by...
Scale Lending has provided $305 million of financing for the development of a 755-unit apartment property at 355 Exterior St in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, NY The property is being developed by the Beitel Group of Brooklyn, NY, which began...