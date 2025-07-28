Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report National Development has paid $10025 million, or $38430/sf, for the 260,867-square-foot retail property at 550 Arsenal St in Watertown, Mass The Newton, Mass, developer bought the property from Alexandria...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Signature Acquisitions has paid $33 million, or $16216/sf, for the 203,506-square-foot office building at 14 Sylvan Way in Parsippany, NJ The Cranford, NJ, investment manager bought the three-story...
National Life Group has provided a $154 million loan against the 40-unit Clair apartment property at 37 Orange Road in Montclair, NJ The Montpelier, Vt, insurance company’s loan has a five-year term and pays a fixed coupon It was arranged by...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Hilltop Residential has bought Provenza at St Pete, a 308-unit apartment complex in St Petersburg, Fla, for $93 million, or $301,948/unit The Houston company bought the property from Momentum Real Estate Partners of Miami,...
Northmarq has provided $3221 million of Fannie Mae mortgage financing against the 191-unit Revelry Apartments in Madison, Wis The 10-year loan allows the property’s owner, a venture of Axial Real Estate Advisors of Minnetonka, Minn, and...
Commercial Observer Navistone Development has lined up a $3175 million loan against the 53-unit apartment property at 36 India St in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY The bridge loan was provided by 360 Capital Funding and arranged by HKS...
California investor Cobby Pourtavosi bought the Sheraton Lincoln Harbor Hotel in Weehawken, NJ, in a deal involving the assumption of a long-troubled CMBS loan that was written down to $655 million from $80 million...
Shorenstein Investment Advisers paid $21775 million, or just more than $659/sf, for the 330,376-square-foot 1222 Demonbreun office building in the Gulch area of Nashville, Tenn As reported, the San Francisco investment manager purchased the...
South Florida Business Journal JPMorgan and Sculptor Real Estate have provided $565 million of construction financing for the Residences at 1428 Brickell, a 195-unit luxury condominium project in Miami Ytech of Miami broke ground on the 70-story...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BXP Inc, which has started developing 343 Madison Ave in midtown Manhattan, eventually will sell a stake of 30% to 50% in the roughly 930,000-square-foot office property Interest so far has been healthy as...