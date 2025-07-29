Log In or Subscribe to read more
Puget Sound Business Journal Dermody Properties has broken ground on LogistiCenter, a 535,148-square-foot industrial property in Tacoma, Wash The Reno, Nev, developer is constructing the two-building property on a 409-acre development site at 17027...
Roughly 233 million square feet of office space nationwide is expected to be demolished or converted into other uses this year, according to CBRE That would compare with the roughly 17 million sf that was taken offline last...
REJournalscom Construction is underway on the third phase of the Viridian apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas StreetLights Residential recently broke ground on the 410-unit phase, which will consist of studio, one-, and...
New York Business Journal A venture of Broad Street Development and TPG Angelo Gordon has paid $435 million, or $77150/sf, for the 56,384-square-foot self-storage property at 139 Franklin St in the Tribeca section of Manhattan The venture is...
REBusiness Online A venture of Clarion Partners and 9th St Partners LLC has broken ground on Campus at Bayside, a six-building industrial property totaling 473,250 square feet in Fremont, Calif Clarion, of New York, and 9th St, of Gardena, Calif,...
Commercial Property Executive Vantage Data Centers is planning to develop NV1, a 1 million-square-foot data-center campus in Sparks, Nev The Denver company will build the $3 billion project at the southeast corner of Electric Avenue and USA Parkway,...
Scale Lending has provided $305 million of financing for the development of a 755-unit apartment property at 355 Exterior St in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, NY The property is being developed by the Beitel Group of Brooklyn, NY, which began...
REBusiness Online Affinius Capital has provided $67 million of financing for the construction of the 290 Lumpkin mixed-use project in Athens, Ga CCI Real Estate is using the loan to redevelop the Baptist Collegiate Ministries building on the main...
Multi-Housing News A venture of PeakMade Real Estate and Blue Vista Capital Management has broken ground on Olathe Commons, a 204-unit apartment property in Olathe, Kan PeakMade, of Atlanta, and Blue Vista, of Chicago, are building the property at...