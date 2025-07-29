Log In or Subscribe to read more
Julia Hyman, an associate at Rudin Management, was killed yesterday by gunman Shane Tamura, according to the New York Post Hyman was one of four people that Tamura killed before taking his own life The others were Wesley LePatner, chief executive...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Empire State Realty Trust Inc recorded 221,776 square feet of office leasing during the second quarter While that was down from the 261,311 sf it recorded a year ago, the bulk of its leasing...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Owners of rent-stabilized apartment properties in New York City were allowed to increase rents by 3% at units whose tenants sign one-year leases and 45% for those signing two-year leases Rent increases at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Section 899, which some have referred to as a retaliatory or revenge tax, has been pulled from the One Big Beautiful Bill budget-reconciliation proposal Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent yesterday posted on...
Zohran Mamdani, the evident winner of New York City's Democrat mayoral primary, has staked some positions that could jeopardize the city's housing sector Chief among them is his proposal to freeze rents at apartment units that are subject to the...
The Real Deal Jared Solomon, a former vice president in Vornado Realty Trust’s leasing office, has been charged with stealing millions of dollars from the company Solomon was indicted by the US District Court for the Southern District of New...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JPMorgan Chase Bank, which earlier this year was the subject of a lawsuit seeking to have it buy back a $2211 million loan against an apartment portfolio, has filed a motion to dismiss one of the claims in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Easterly Government Properties, which owns 102 properties with 102 million square feet that are leased to government agencies, is aiming to increase its exposure to state and local governments while...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BXP Inc has seen a surge in demand for office space, particularly in Manhattan That’s helped increase the size of its leasing pipeline to 15 million square feet from 117 million sf just two months ago...