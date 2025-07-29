Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brandywine Realty Trust is planning to convert part of the 298,071-square-foot office building at 300 Delaware Ave in downtown Wilmington, Del, into 232 apartment units The 17-story building was just 506%...
LA Business First A venture of ParkTerra and Jen Partners has paid $625 million, or $20378/sf, for the 306,700-square-foot Axis office property in Anaheim, Calif ParkTerra, of Laguna Beach, Calif, and Jen Partners, of New York, acquired it from a...
Roughly 233 million square feet of office space nationwide is expected to be demolished or converted into other uses this year, according to CBRE That would compare with the roughly 17 million sf that was taken offline last...
Puget Sound Business Journal BentallGreenOak has paid $176 million, or $23373/sf, for a 753,000-square-foot industrial building at 6921 192nd St East in Frederickson, Wash The Miami investment firm acquired the property from its developers,...
REJournalscom Construction is underway on the third phase of the Viridian apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas StreetLights Residential recently broke ground on the 410-unit phase, which will consist of studio, one-, and...
San Francisco Business Times Lakeside Group has paid $975 million, or $401,234/unit, for the Grand, a 243-unit apartment property in Oakland, Calif The local investor acquired the property, at 100 Grand Ave, from its developer, Essex Property Trust,...
Puget Sound Business Journal Flying Food Group has agreed to lease 95,700 square feet of industrial space at Bridge Point SeaTac 300, a 169,000-sf property in SeaTac, Wash, which is 14 miles south of Seattle The airline catering company was...
Crain’s Chicago Business Ketu Amin has paid $283 million, or $80,397/room, for the dual-branded Hampton Inn-Homewood Suites Magnificent Mile hotel in Chicago Amin, who is president of telecommunications company VinaKom, acquired the 352-room...
New York Business Journal A venture of Broad Street Development and TPG Angelo Gordon has paid $435 million, or $77150/sf, for the 56,384-square-foot self-storage property at 139 Franklin St in the Tribeca section of Manhattan The venture is...