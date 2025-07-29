Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CONAM paid $43 million, or $238,888/unit, for the 180-unit Reverb at Spring Valley apartment property in Las Vegas The deal previously was reported but the price paid was not known CONAM, a San Diego...
LA Business First A venture of ParkTerra and Jen Partners has paid $625 million, or $20378/sf, for the 306,700-square-foot Axis office property in Anaheim, Calif ParkTerra, of Laguna Beach, Calif, and Jen Partners, of New York, acquired it from a...
South Florida Business Journal Current Capital Group has paid $33 million, or $19822/sf, for the County Line Shopping Center in Miami Gardens, Fla The Hollywood, Fla, company purchased the retail property from RMS Properties X LLC of Schaumburg,...
Commercial Observer Galvanize Real Estate has paid $112 million, or $16390/sf, for a portfolio of five industrial properties with 683,330 square feet in Maryland The San Francisco investor, an affiliate of Galvanize Climate Solutions, which was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Piedmont Realty Trust has sold the 321,208-square-foot office complex at 80 and 90 Central St in the Boston suburb of Boxborough, Mass, for $295 million, or $9184/sf The Atlanta REIT sold the property to...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Red Tail Acquisitions has paid $2375 million, or $194,672/unit, for the Sora, a 122-unit apartment property in Minneapolis The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property, at 600 South 5th Ave,...
Triangle Business Journal EastGroup Properties has bought the 250,541-square-foot life-sciences building at 2360 Ferrell Road in Durham, NC, for $47 million, or $18759/sf The Ridgeland, Miss, REIT purchased the property from a venture of Scannell...
Charlotte Business Journal Weidner Apartment Homes has bought the CityPark View Apartments, a 448-unit complex in Charlotte, NC, for $612 million, or $136,607/unit The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the property from Preferred Apartment...
Orlando Business Journal Core Investment Properties Fund has sold the 101,000-square-foot Shoppes of South Semoran retail property in Orlando, Fla, for $24 million, or $23762/sf Colliers brokered the deal between the Coral Gables, Fla, company and...