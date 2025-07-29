Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Wells Fargo Bank has provided $2492 million of Freddie Mac financing for the 392-unit Anagram NoMad apartment property at 10 East 29th St in Manhattan The property is owned by Global Holdings Management Group, which purchased it...
Commercial Property Executive OneAmerica Financial Partners has provided $989 million of financing against the 558,000-square-foot Jamboree Business Park industrial property in Irvine, Calif The loan allows the property’s owner, Irvine Co of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Investment manager 1754 Properties LLC has purchased the 319-room Marriott Winston-Salem for $5615 million, or $176,019/room The Weston, Fla, company, which gets its name from the year Columbia University...
Commercial Observer AllianceBernstein has provided a $205 million loan against the 360-unit apartment property at 420 Carroll St in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn, NY The loan allows the property’s developer, a venture of Domain Cos and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sonnenblick-Eichner Co has arranged $226 million of financing against the leasehold interest in the 213-room Hotel Valencia Riverwalk in downtown San Antonio, Texas The five-year loan, provided by Goldman...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Poppy Bank has provided a $51 million letter of credit facilitating an issue of taxable bonds that were used to finance the 143-unit Weatherly Inn Renton seniors-housing property in the Seattle suburb of...
Denver's Wells Fargo Center, with 12 million square feet of office space at 1700 North Lincoln St, has had its appraised value reduced again, to $115 million, putting it nearly 60% lower than the $2771 million mortgage against...
Pacific Life Insurance Co has provided $255 million of financing against the 598-unit Journal Square III apartment property at 595 Pavonia Ave in Jersey City, NJ The property is owned by a venture of Kushner Real Estate Group and National Real...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Deutsche Bank has provided $435 million of financing against the 21 million-square-foot Starbucks Center mixed-use property that serves as the coffee company’s headquarters Newmark arranged the loan...
A venture of Namdar Realty Group and Klosed Properties has purchased the 128,000 square feet of retail space at 85 Jay St in the Dumbo section of Brooklyn, NY The venture is said to have paid $525 million, or $41016/sf, according to a report in The...