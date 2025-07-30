Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Namdar Realty Group and Klosed Properties has purchased the 128,000 square feet of retail space at 85 Jay St in the Dumbo section of Brooklyn, NY The venture is said to have paid $525 million, or $41016/sf, according to a report in The...
Commercial Property Executive NorthPoint Development has paid $963 million, or $13511/sf, for the 712,733-square-foot Sierra View Business Park industrial property in the Sacramento, Calif, suburb of Roseville, Calif The Kansas City, Mo, company...
Ladder Capital Corp has committed to lend up to $2854 million against 248 units at the 260-unit Serenity Lake garden-style apartment property in Tampa, Fla The mortgage REIT funded $2325 million of the commitment and will fund the remainder to cover...
Washington Capital has paid $40 million, or $50950/sf, for the 78,509-square-foot office property at 501 Santa Monica Blvd in Santa Monica, Calif, a city that’s 16 miles west of Los Angeles The Seattle investment manager purchased it from Kilroy...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CONAM paid $43 million, or $238,888/unit, for the 180-unit Reverb at Spring Valley apartment property in Las Vegas The deal previously was reported but the price paid was not known CONAM, a San Diego...
LA Business First A venture of ParkTerra and Jen Partners has paid $625 million, or $20378/sf, for the 306,700-square-foot Axis office property in Anaheim, Calif ParkTerra, of Laguna Beach, Calif, and Jen Partners, of New York, acquired it from a...
South Florida Business Journal Current Capital Group has paid $33 million, or $19822/sf, for the County Line Shopping Center in Miami Gardens, Fla The Hollywood, Fla, company purchased the retail property from RMS Properties X LLC of Schaumburg,...
Commercial Observer Eldad Realty Corp has sold the 46,420-square-foot mixed-use property at 41 Elizabeth St in the Little Italy section of Manhattan for $2182 million, or $47006/sf The Manhasset, NY, investor, which has owned the property for more...
Commercial Observer Galvanize Real Estate has paid $112 million, or $16390/sf, for a portfolio of five industrial properties with 683,330 square feet in Maryland The San Francisco investor, an affiliate of Galvanize Climate Solutions, which was...