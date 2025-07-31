Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Full Time Management has paid $585 million for the development site at 563 Sackett St in the Gowanus neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY, with plans for a 350-unit apartment building The local developer, led by David Tabak, acquired the...
Shorenstein Investment Advisers paid $21775 million, or just more than $659/sf, for the 330,376-square-foot 1222 Demonbreun office building in the Gulch area of Nashville, Tenn As reported, the San Francisco investment manager purchased the...
Urban Edge Properties has paid $39 million, or $42857/sf, for the 91,000-square-foot Brighton Mills Shopping Center in the Boston suburb of Allston, Mass The New York REIT bought the property, roughly a mile from Harvard University’s business...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Matthew Ferrari, who joined TruAmerica Multifamily in 2016 to oversee the Los Angeles investment manager’s national expansion, has left the company to form PXV Multifamily, through which he plans to...
LA Business First Regent Properties has paid $23 million, or $479,167/unit, for Terraces at La Cienega, a 48-unit apartment property in West Hollywood, Calif The Los Angeles investment manager acquired the property, at 1121 North La Cienega Blvd,...
DivcoWest has paid $125 million, or $51020/sf, for the 245,000-square-foot office property at 399 Boylston St in the Back Bay section of Boston The San Francisco investment manager acquired the property from Blackstone, which bought it in 2014 for...
South Florida Business Journal JPMorgan and Sculptor Real Estate have provided $565 million of construction financing for the Residences at 1428 Brickell, a 195-unit luxury condominium project in Miami Ytech of Miami broke ground on the 70-story...
LA Business First Concord Capital Partners has paid $52 million, or $309,523/unit, for the View, a 168-unit apartment property in Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood The Dallas investment firm acquired the property from an affiliate of MWest...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Advanced Real Estate has paid $41 million, or $297,101/unit, for the 138-unit Cove at West Covina apartment property in the Los Angeles suburb of West Covina, Calif The Irvine, Calif, investment manager...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BXP Inc, which has started developing 343 Madison Ave in midtown Manhattan, eventually will sell a stake of 30% to 50% in the roughly 930,000-square-foot office property Interest so far has been healthy as...