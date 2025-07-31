Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Latham & Watkins has leased 120,000 square feet at the 18-million-square-foot office building at 1285 Ave of the Americas in midtown Manhattan The lease has a 12-year term and was arranged by CBRE The property is owned by RXR...
Verizon Communications Inc has leased 203,000 square feet at the 162 million-sf Penn 2 office property in midtown Manhattan The space will house the telecom giant’s Manhattan headquarters The building, also known as 2 Penn Plaza, is owned by...
The Real Deal MetLife has provided $2626 million of mortgage financing financing against the 667,000-square-foot 2 Grand Central Tower office property in midtown Manhattan The loan allows the property’s owner, Rockwood Capital of San...
Washington Business Journal The General Services Administration has tapped JLL to market for sale the 941,653-square-foot office property at 301 Seventh St SW in Washington, DC The property is situated within L’Enfant Plaza and was constructed in...
Orlando Business Journal International Shoppes, a 73,568-square-foot retail property in Orlando, Fla, has been brought to the sales market with an asking price of $275 million, or $37380/sf Affiliates of Megan Dowdy Realty purchased the shopping...
REBusiness Online Accelerated Global Solutions has agreed to prelease the entire O’Hare Logistics Center 16, a 190,606-square-foot industrial building that’s under development in Mount Prospect, Ill The air cargo and freight company was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Empire State Realty Trust Inc recorded 221,776 square feet of office leasing during the second quarter While that was down from the 261,311 sf it recorded a year ago, the bulk of its leasing...
Crain’s Chicago Business Park Hotels & Resorts is offering for sale the 403-room Midland Hotel Chicago in the city’s Loop neighborhood The Tysons, Va, REIT hired JLL to market the property, at 172 West Adams St, which it assumed...
Commercial Observer Steptoe has leased 57,988 square feet for 15 years at the 111 million-sf 1133 Ave of the Americas office building in midtown Manhattan The law firm was represented by CBRE in lease negotiations with landlord Durst Organization...