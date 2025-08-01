Log In or Subscribe to read more
JLL Income Property Trust has paid $140 million, or nearly $138/sf, for the 102 million-square-foot Glendale Distribution Center in Glendale, Ariz The Chicago REIT, whose shares do not trade on any exchange, bought the building from a venture of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sunrise Capital investors has purchased the Bourse Parking Facility, a 453-space parking garage at 400 Ranstead St in Philadelphia for $253 million The Clearwater, Fla, investment manager, which raises...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Highwoods Properties Inc signed 102 leases for 923,096 square feet at its portfolio of 147 office properties with 262 million sf during the second quarter That compares with the 909,009 sf of leasing it...
Commercial Observer X-Energy has leased 120,000 square feet at the 325,455-square-foot Waterfront at Washingtonian office building in the Washington, DC, suburb of Gaithersburg, Md The property, at 9801 Washingtonian Blvd, is owned by Prime US REIT...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Portman has paid $60 million, or $131,578/room, for the 456-room Westin Cincinnati hotel in the city’s downtown The Atlanta developer purchased the property, at 21 East 5th St, from Host Hotels &...
Phoenix recorded 2,995 units of positive absorption during the second quarter, according to Kidder Mathews That topped the 2,305 units that were bought online during that period It's the second straight quarter in which demand has outpacing...
Commercial Observer Latham & Watkins has leased 120,000 square feet at the 18-million-square-foot office building at 1285 Ave of the Americas in midtown Manhattan The lease has a 12-year term and was arranged by CBRE The property is owned by RXR...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Acadia Realty Trust has paid $5032 million, or $2,31336/sf, for 70 and 93 North 6th St, with a total of 21,713 square feet of retail space in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY The Rye, NY, REIT,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Investment manager 1754 Properties LLC has purchased the 319-room Marriott Winston-Salem for $5615 million, or $176,019/room The Weston, Fla, company, which gets its name from the year Columbia University...