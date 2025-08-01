Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Highwoods Properties Inc signed 102 leases for 923,096 square feet at its portfolio of 147 office properties with 262 million sf during the second quarter That compares with the 909,009 sf of leasing it...
Phoenix recorded 2,995 units of positive absorption during the second quarter, according to Kidder Mathews That topped the 2,305 units that were bought online during that period It's the second straight quarter in which demand has outpacing...
Commercial Observer Latham & Watkins has leased 120,000 square feet at the 18-million-square-foot office building at 1285 Ave of the Americas in midtown Manhattan The lease has a 12-year term and was arranged by CBRE The property is owned by RXR...
Verizon Communications Inc has leased 203,000 square feet at the 162 million-sf Penn 2 office property in midtown Manhattan The space will house the telecom giant’s Manhattan headquarters The building, also known as 2 Penn Plaza, is owned by...
Washington Business Journal The General Services Administration has tapped JLL to market for sale the 941,653-square-foot office property at 301 Seventh St SW in Washington, DC The property is situated within L’Enfant Plaza and was constructed in...
Commercial Observer Galvanize Real Estate has paid $112 million, or $16390/sf, for a portfolio of five industrial properties with 683,330 square feet in Maryland The San Francisco investor, an affiliate of Galvanize Climate Solutions, which was...
REBusiness Online Accelerated Global Solutions has agreed to prelease the entire O’Hare Logistics Center 16, a 190,606-square-foot industrial building that’s under development in Mount Prospect, Ill The air cargo and freight company was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Empire State Realty Trust Inc recorded 221,776 square feet of office leasing during the second quarter While that was down from the 261,311 sf it recorded a year ago, the bulk of its leasing...
Commercial Observer Steptoe has leased 57,988 square feet for 15 years at the 111 million-sf 1133 Ave of the Americas office building in midtown Manhattan The law firm was represented by CBRE in lease negotiations with landlord Durst Organization...