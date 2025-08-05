Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal SITE Centers Corp is selling Winter Garden Village, a 11 million-square-foot retail property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Winter Garden, Fla, for $165 million, or $150/sf The Beachwood, Ohio, REIT is said to be selling the...
Four office properties with 163 million square feet in Chicago's central business district changed hands during the second quarter, and three of them—totaling 327,033 sf—are being converted into apartments, according to...
Austin Business Journal Nvidia has inked a 10-year lease for 99,370 square feet of office lease at One Uptown, a 348,000-square-foot building in Austin, Texas, and will move into the space early next year The Santa Clara, Calif, tech giant will...
Houston Business Journal Hultec has officially moved into its new manufacturing and distribution facility in the Houston suburb of Spring, Texas The pipe-sealing products manufacturer relocated to the 167,500-square-foot industrial facility, at...
PGIM Real Estate has sold a portfolio of 10 retail properties with 107 million square feet for $3955 million to a venture of 11North Partners and Bain Capital Nine of the properties in the portfolio are in Florida while the 10th is in Charleston, SC...
Dallas Business Journal ICON Lodging has tapped JLL to market for sale the 101,390-square-foot Bob R Simpson Building in downtown Fort Worth, Texas The Coppell, Texas, hotel development and management company purchased the office property in 2022...
Houston Business Journal Brixmor Property Group Inc has paid $223 million, or $54008/sf, for LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, at 412,900-square-foot retail and office complex in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas The New York REIT bought the property from...
Dallas Business Journal Cousins Properties Inc has bought the Link at Uptown, a 292,000-square-foot office building in Dallas for $218 million, or $74658/sf The Atlanta REIT purchased the 25-story property from its developer, Kaizen Development...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Axiom Properties Inc has paid $274 million, or $144,210/unit, for Landing of Clinton, a 190-unit apartment complex in Clinton, Iowa, on the western shore of the Mississippi River The Lincolnshire, Ill,...