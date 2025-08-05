Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Curbline Properties Corp has bought Mockingbird Central Plaza, a 79,885-square-foot shopping center in Dallas The Beachwood, Ohio, REIT, which was spun off from SITE Centers Corp last year to focus on retail space occupied by...
Austin Business Journal Nvidia has inked a 10-year lease for 99,370 square feet of office lease at One Uptown, a 348,000-square-foot building in Austin, Texas, and will move into the space early next year The Santa Clara, Calif, tech giant will...
Houston Business Journal Hultec has officially moved into its new manufacturing and distribution facility in the Houston suburb of Spring, Texas The pipe-sealing products manufacturer relocated to the 167,500-square-foot industrial facility, at...
Houston Business Journal Brixmor Property Group Inc has paid $223 million, or $54008/sf, for LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, at 412,900-square-foot retail and office complex in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas The New York REIT bought the property from...
Dallas Business Journal Cousins Properties Inc has bought the Link at Uptown, a 292,000-square-foot office building in Dallas for $218 million, or $74658/sf The Atlanta REIT purchased the 25-story property from its developer, Kaizen Development...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by Pacific Life Insurance is offering for sale the 275-unit Milieu apartments in Chicago JLL was hired to market the property, at 205 South Peoria St, in the city’s West Loop neighborhood The 20-story...
Phoenix recorded 2,995 units of positive absorption during the second quarter, according to Kidder Mathews That topped the 2,305 units that were bought online during that period It's the second straight quarter in which demand has outpacing...
The Real Deal MetLife has provided $2626 million of mortgage financing financing against the 667,000-square-foot 2 Grand Central Tower office property in midtown Manhattan The loan allows the property’s owner, Rockwood Capital of San...
Washington Business Journal The General Services Administration has tapped JLL to market for sale the 941,653-square-foot office property at 301 Seventh St SW in Washington, DC The property is situated within L’Enfant Plaza and was constructed in...