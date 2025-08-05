Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal SITE Centers Corp is selling Winter Garden Village, a 11 million-square-foot retail property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Winter Garden, Fla, for $165 million, or $150/sf The Beachwood, Ohio, REIT is said to be selling the...
Dallas Business Journal Curbline Properties Corp has bought Mockingbird Central Plaza, a 79,885-square-foot shopping center in Dallas The Beachwood, Ohio, REIT, which was spun off from SITE Centers Corp last year to focus on retail space occupied by...
PGIM Real Estate has sold a portfolio of 10 retail properties with 107 million square feet for $3955 million to a venture of 11North Partners and Bain Capital Nine of the properties in the portfolio are in Florida while the 10th is in Charleston, SC...
Houston Business Journal Brixmor Property Group Inc has paid $223 million, or $54008/sf, for LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, at 412,900-square-foot retail and office complex in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas The New York REIT bought the property from...
Dallas Business Journal Cousins Properties Inc has bought the Link at Uptown, a 292,000-square-foot office building in Dallas for $218 million, or $74658/sf The Atlanta REIT purchased the 25-story property from its developer, Kaizen Development...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Axiom Properties Inc has paid $274 million, or $144,210/unit, for Landing of Clinton, a 190-unit apartment complex in Clinton, Iowa, on the western shore of the Mississippi River The Lincolnshire, Ill,...
The Real Deal Tishman Speyer is close to selling the 300,000-square-foot Maple Plaza office property in Beverly Hills, Calif, for $200 million, or $66667/sf The buyer could not yet be identified Tishman, of New York, acquired the property, at 345...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL has provided $4424 million of Freddie Mac mortgage financing to facilitate Prime Residential’s purchase of the 147-unit Citra apartment property in the Silicon Valley city of Sunnyvale, Calif Prime...
Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp has acquired the 374,000-square-foot Shops at Atlas Park retail center in the Glendale area of Queens, NY The New York investor, which owns more than 15 million sf of real estate in the United States and Canada, bought the...