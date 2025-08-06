Log In or Subscribe to read more
Meta Housing Corp has sold the 141-unit Burbank Senior Artists’ Colony age-restricted apartment complex in Burbank, Calif, for $315 million, or $223,404/unit The Los Angeles company sold the property, at 240 East Verdugo Ave, to a Los Angeles...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Litwin Management has paid $4635 million, or $78925/sf, for Paradise Esplanade, a 58,727-square-foot shopping center in Las Vegas The Los Angeles company purchased the property, at 4480 Paradise Road, from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust, which was formed in 2020 by retailer JCPenney’s secured lenders as a result of its bankruptcy, has struck a deal to sell 119 store locations for $947 million to...
Hamilton Point Investments has paid $574 million, or $191,333/unit, for the 300-unit Bridgewater Grand apartment complex in Lakeland, Fla The Old Lyme, Conn, investment manager purchased the three-story property from TrimCor, which had developed it...
Orlando Business Journal LRC Properties has purchased the Central Florida Resource Center, a 209,000-square-foot industrial property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Oviedo, Fla, for $3325 million, or $15909/sf The New York company purchased the...
WSW Property Ventures has paid $35 million, or $307,017/sf, for Huntington Breeze, an age-restricted apartment property with 114 units in Huntington Beach, Calif The Tarzana, Calif, investment firm purchased the property, at 16171 Springdale St,...
Orlando Business Journal SITE Centers Corp is selling Winter Garden Village, a 11 million-square-foot retail property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Winter Garden, Fla, for $165 million, or $150/sf The Beachwood, Ohio, REIT is said to be selling the...
Four office properties with 163 million square feet in Chicago's central business district changed hands during the second quarter, and three of them—totaling 327,033 sf—are being converted into apartments, according to...
Dallas Business Journal Curbline Properties Corp has bought Mockingbird Central Plaza, a 79,885-square-foot shopping center in Dallas The Beachwood, Ohio, REIT, which was spun off from SITE Centers Corp last year to focus on retail space occupied by...