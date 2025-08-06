Log In or Subscribe to read more
Four office properties with 163 million square feet in Chicago's central business district changed hands during the second quarter, and three of them—totaling 327,033 sf—are being converted into apartments, according to...
Roughly 233 million square feet of office space nationwide is expected to be demolished or converted into other uses this year, according to CBRE That would compare with the roughly 17 million sf that was taken offline last...
The national office market recorded 104 million square feet of negative absorption during the second quarter, marking the 14th straight quarter that's happened But a growing number of markets have continued to post positive numbers...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Boston area recorded 2 million square feet of office leasing during the second quarter, down from the 23 million sf that was leased a year ago, according to Newmark But the leasing was driven by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $175 million of CMBS debt against Beverly Connection, a 346,023-square-foot retail center in Los Angeles, has been extended through next July The loan, which had matured last August, is scattered among...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has lined up a fresh $925 million mortgage to refinance its Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles The Dusseldorf, Germany, mall owner lined up the five-year, fixed-rate loan...
The following story has been corrected as the existing loan is in the process of being taken out Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $8692 million CMBS loan against the 422,452-square-foot Hutchinson Metro Center I office property in the...
SL Green Realty Corp has raised another $500 million of investor commitments for its opportunistic lending fund, bringing the total raised to $1 billion The investment vehicle, SLG Opportunistic Debt Fund, was launched early last year to take...
Capitalization rates for small-cap properties, meaning those having fewer than 50,000 square feet or between five and 50 apartment units, declined across the board in the second quarter, yet another indication that property markets are indeed...