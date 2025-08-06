Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal LRC Properties has purchased the Central Florida Resource Center, a 209,000-square-foot industrial property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Oviedo, Fla, for $3325 million, or $15909/sf The New York company purchased the...
WSW Property Ventures has paid $35 million, or $307,017/sf, for Huntington Breeze, an age-restricted apartment property with 114 units in Huntington Beach, Calif The Tarzana, Calif, investment firm purchased the property, at 16171 Springdale St,...
Orlando Business Journal SITE Centers Corp is selling Winter Garden Village, a 11 million-square-foot retail property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Winter Garden, Fla, for $165 million, or $150/sf The Beachwood, Ohio, REIT is said to be selling the...
Four office properties with 163 million square feet in Chicago's central business district changed hands during the second quarter, and three of them—totaling 327,033 sf—are being converted into apartments, according to...
Dallas Business Journal Curbline Properties Corp has bought Mockingbird Central Plaza, a 79,885-square-foot shopping center in Dallas The Beachwood, Ohio, REIT, which was spun off from SITE Centers Corp last year to focus on retail space occupied by...
PGIM Real Estate has sold a portfolio of 10 retail properties with 107 million square feet for $3955 million to a venture of 11North Partners and Bain Capital Nine of the properties in the portfolio are in Florida while the 10th is in Charleston, SC...
Houston Business Journal Brixmor Property Group Inc has paid $223 million, or $54008/sf, for LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, at 412,900-square-foot retail and office complex in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas The New York REIT bought the property from...
Dallas Business Journal Cousins Properties Inc has bought the Link at Uptown, a 292,000-square-foot office building in Dallas for $218 million, or $74658/sf The Atlanta REIT purchased the 25-story property from its developer, Kaizen Development...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Axiom Properties Inc has paid $274 million, or $144,210/unit, for Landing of Clinton, a 190-unit apartment complex in Clinton, Iowa, on the western shore of the Mississippi River The Lincolnshire, Ill,...