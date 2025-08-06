Log In or Subscribe to read more
Sentinel Real Estate Corp has paid $1484 million, or $452,439/unit, for the 328-unit Venue at Orange apartment property in the Southern California city of Redlands, Calif The New York investment management firm purchased the property, at 1610 Orange...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust, which was formed in 2020 by retailer JCPenney’s secured lenders as a result of its bankruptcy, has struck a deal to sell 119 store locations for $947 million to...
Hamilton Point Investments has paid $574 million, or $191,333/unit, for the 300-unit Bridgewater Grand apartment complex in Lakeland, Fla The Old Lyme, Conn, investment manager purchased the three-story property from TrimCor, which had developed it...
Orlando Business Journal LRC Properties has purchased the Central Florida Resource Center, a 209,000-square-foot industrial property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Oviedo, Fla, for $3325 million, or $15909/sf The New York company purchased the...
WSW Property Ventures has paid $35 million, or $307,017/sf, for Huntington Breeze, an age-restricted apartment property with 114 units in Huntington Beach, Calif The Tarzana, Calif, investment firm purchased the property, at 16171 Springdale St,...
Orlando Business Journal SITE Centers Corp is selling Winter Garden Village, a 11 million-square-foot retail property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Winter Garden, Fla, for $165 million, or $150/sf The Beachwood, Ohio, REIT is said to be selling the...
Four office properties with 163 million square feet in Chicago's central business district changed hands during the second quarter, and three of them—totaling 327,033 sf—are being converted into apartments, according to...
Dallas Business Journal Curbline Properties Corp has bought Mockingbird Central Plaza, a 79,885-square-foot shopping center in Dallas The Beachwood, Ohio, REIT, which was spun off from SITE Centers Corp last year to focus on retail space occupied by...
PGIM Real Estate has sold a portfolio of 10 retail properties with 107 million square feet for $3955 million to a venture of 11North Partners and Bain Capital Nine of the properties in the portfolio are in Florida while the 10th is in Charleston, SC...