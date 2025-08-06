Log In or Subscribe to read more
Sentinel Real Estate Corp has paid $1484 million, or $452,439/unit, for the 328-unit Venue at Orange apartment property in the Southern California city of Redlands, Calif The New York investment management firm purchased the property, at 1610 Orange...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust, which was formed in 2020 by retailer JCPenney’s secured lenders as a result of its bankruptcy, has struck a deal to sell 119 store locations for $947 million to...
Hamilton Point Investments has paid $574 million, or $191,333/unit, for the 300-unit Bridgewater Grand apartment complex in Lakeland, Fla The Old Lyme, Conn, investment manager purchased the three-story property from TrimCor, which had developed it...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of AgReserves is offering for sale the 38,654-square-foot data-center property at 17401 Wewahootee Road in Orlando, Fla, with an asking price of $50 million, or $1,294/sf The Salt Lake City agriculture...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Pinnacle Bank has provided $38 million of financing for the construction of a 331,000-square-foot industrial project in Tampa, Fla JLL arranged the financing A venture of CIP Real Estate and Hazel Street Capital is...
WSW Property Ventures has paid $35 million, or $307,017/sf, for Huntington Breeze, an age-restricted apartment property with 114 units in Huntington Beach, Calif The Tarzana, Calif, investment firm purchased the property, at 16171 Springdale St,...
Orlando Business Journal SITE Centers Corp is selling Winter Garden Village, a 11 million-square-foot retail property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Winter Garden, Fla, for $165 million, or $150/sf The Beachwood, Ohio, REIT is said to be selling the...
Four office properties with 163 million square feet in Chicago's central business district changed hands during the second quarter, and three of them—totaling 327,033 sf—are being converted into apartments, according to...
Dallas Business Journal Curbline Properties Corp has bought Mockingbird Central Plaza, a 79,885-square-foot shopping center in Dallas The Beachwood, Ohio, REIT, which was spun off from SITE Centers Corp last year to focus on retail space occupied by...