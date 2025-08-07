Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bank OZK has provided $58 million of senior financing while PGIM Real Estate has provided $24 million of mezzanine debt to fund the development of the 464-unit Resia North City apartment property in Fort Worth, Texas The financing was arranged by...
Ground has broken on a 360-unit apartment project at 23615 Kingsland Blvd in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas OHT Partners of Houston is building the property on a 142-acre site near Interstate 10 and the Grand Parkway It will have a mix of one-...
Crain’s Chicago Business ArentFox Schiff is reducing the amount of office space it leases at Chicago’s Willis Tower to 75,000 square feet from 168,507 sf As part of its new deal, the law firm will extend its lease at the 379 million-sf...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Pinnacle Bank has provided $38 million of financing for the construction of a 331,000-square-foot industrial project in Tampa, Fla JLL arranged the financing A venture of CIP Real Estate and Hazel Street Capital is...
Crain’s Chicago Business Vornado Realty Trust is offering for sale Merchandise Mart, a 367 million-square-foot office building in Chicago The New York REIT acquired the building, at 222 West Merchandise Mart Plaza, in 1998 as part of a $625...
REBusiness Online CRG has broken ground for the 85,680-square-foot Cubes at Cicero industrial property in Cicero, Ill The Chicago developer is building the property 5401 West Roosevelt Road, about seven miles west of Chicago The property will have...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by Pacific Life Insurance is offering for sale the 275-unit Milieu apartments in Chicago JLL was hired to market the property, at 205 South Peoria St, in the city’s West Loop neighborhood The 20-story...
The Real Deal Bridge City Capital and Deutsche Bank have provided $320 million of financing to fund the conversion of par of the 12 million-square-foot office property at 80 Pine St in Manhattan’s Financial District into apartments The...
Commercial Property Executive OneAmerica Financial Partners has provided $989 million of financing against the 558,000-square-foot Jamboree Business Park industrial property in Irvine, Calif The loan allows the property’s owner, Irvine Co of...