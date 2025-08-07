Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust, which was formed in 2020 by retailer JCPenney’s secured lenders as a result of its bankruptcy, has struck a deal to sell 119 store locations for $947 million to...
A relatively sharp spike in distress among loans against mixed-use properties drove last month's 22% increase in the volume of CMBS loans that are now classified as being more than 30 days late with their payments, to $4321...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $175 million of CMBS debt against Beverly Connection, a 346,023-square-foot retail center in Los Angeles, has been extended through next July The loan, which had matured last August, is scattered among...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has lined up a fresh $925 million mortgage to refinance its Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles The Dusseldorf, Germany, mall owner lined up the five-year, fixed-rate loan...
The following story has been corrected as the existing loan is in the process of being taken out Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $8692 million CMBS loan against the 422,452-square-foot Hutchinson Metro Center I office property in the...
SL Green Realty Corp has raised another $500 million of investor commitments for its opportunistic lending fund, bringing the total raised to $1 billion The investment vehicle, SLG Opportunistic Debt Fund, was launched early last year to take...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report SL Green Realty Corp generated $1966 million of net proceeds from its investment in the defaulted $224 million mortgage against the 536,520-square-foot office building at 522 Fifth Ave in midtown Manhattan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Having suffered a sharp decline in occupancy, the 195,375 square feet of space within the 12 million-sf office building at 1166 Ave of the Americas in midtown Manhattan that backs $130 million of mortgage...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Savanna, which in recent months had started hunting for a lender to refinance the $463 million mortgage against the 682,988-square-foot 5 Bryant Park office building in midtown Manhattan, so far has come up...