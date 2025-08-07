Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Olympus Property has bought Fifteen Miami, a 132-unit apartment complex in Miami for $459 million, or $347,727/unit The Fort Worth, Texas, company purchased the nine-story property from an affiliate of Premium...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Martinez Distributors has bought the recently completed 171,178-square-foot warehouse property at 11000 West 36th Ave in Hialeah, Fla, for $5289 million, or $30898/sf The locally based food...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Adler Real Estate Partners has paid $255 million, or $15902/sf, for the Harris Ridge Business Park in Charlotte, NC The Miami real estate company purchased the 160,355-square-foot flex industrial property...
South Florida Business Journal DRA Advisors has paid $7353 million, or $279,582/unit, for Modera Skylar, a 263-unit apartment property in Miami The New York investment manager purchased the complex from a venture of Mill Creek Residential of Boca...
Connect CRE Clark Ventures has bought Park at the Hill, a 296-unit apartment complex in Atlanta for $695 million, or $234,797/unit The Atlanta multifamily investor purchased the 11-building property from a fund affiliated with Broadtree Real...
A venture of AEW Capital Management, Mack Real Estate Group, and Soundwater Properties has paid $3144 million, or nearly $24350/sf, for the 129,150-square-foot Disston Plaza retail property in St Petersburg, Fla The venture bought the property,...
Meta Housing Corp has sold the 141-unit Burbank Senior Artists’ Colony age-restricted apartment complex in Burbank, Calif, for $315 million, or $223,404/unit The Los Angeles company sold the property, at 240 East Verdugo Ave, to a Los Angeles...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Litwin Management has paid $4635 million, or $78925/sf, for Paradise Esplanade, a 58,727-square-foot shopping center in Las Vegas The Los Angeles company purchased the property, at 4480 Paradise Road, from...
Sentinel Real Estate Corp has paid $1484 million, or $452,439/unit, for the 328-unit Venue at Orange apartment property in the Southern California city of Redlands, Calif The New York investment management firm purchased the property, at 1610 Orange...