Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report S2 Capital, a Dallas investment manager that has focused on the value-add multifamily sector since its founding in 2012, is making a big bet on the industrial sector The company is buying Fort Capital, a...
Puget Sound Business Journal Kennedy Wilson has paid $804 million, or $322,891/unit, for the 249-unit Pratt Park Apartments in Seattle The Beverly Hills, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from Security Properties and Rockwood Capital,...
South Florida Business Journal Olympus Property has bought Fifteen Miami, a 132-unit apartment complex in Miami for $459 million, or $347,727/unit The Fort Worth, Texas, company purchased the nine-story property from an affiliate of Premium...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Martinez Distributors has bought the recently completed 171,178-square-foot warehouse property at 11000 West 36th Ave in Hialeah, Fla, for $5289 million, or $30898/sf The locally based food...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Adler Real Estate Partners has paid $255 million, or $15902/sf, for the Harris Ridge Business Park in Charlotte, NC The Miami real estate company purchased the 160,355-square-foot flex industrial property...
South Florida Business Journal DRA Advisors has paid $7353 million, or $279,582/unit, for Modera Skylar, a 263-unit apartment property in Miami The New York investment manager purchased the complex from a venture of Mill Creek Residential of Boca...
Connect CRE Clark Ventures has bought Park at the Hill, a 296-unit apartment complex in Atlanta for $695 million, or $234,797/unit The Atlanta multifamily investor purchased the 11-building property from a fund affiliated with Broadtree Real...
A venture of AEW Capital Management, Mack Real Estate Group, and Soundwater Properties has paid $3144 million, or nearly $24350/sf, for the 129,150-square-foot Disston Plaza retail property in St Petersburg, Fla The venture bought the property,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Harbor Group International LLC has struck a deal to buy five apartment properties with 2,719 units in New England from Apartment Investment and Management Co for $740 million The Norfolk, Va, investment...