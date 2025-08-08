Log In or Subscribe to read more
Ardent Cos has launched capital raising for its latest debt-focused real estate fund The Atlanta investment manager, which earlier this year launched a $150 million fund targeting self-storage properties, is aiming to raise $600 million for Ardent...
SL Green Realty Corp has raised another $500 million of investor commitments for its opportunistic lending fund, bringing the total raised to $1 billion The investment vehicle, SLG Opportunistic Debt Fund, was launched early last year to take...
Peachtree Group has launched a $250 million investment fund that would pursue opportunities in both the hotel and other commercial property sectors that might result from properties being unable to fully refinance their existing loans in the coming...
AEW Capital Management has raised $177 billion for its latest opportunistic investment fund The vehicle, AEW Partners Real Estate Fund X LP, is a follow-up to Fund IX, through which the Boston investment manager—with $839 billion of assets under...
Walker & Dunlop Inc has raised $240 million for Fund 124, its latest multi-investor low-income housing tax credit, or LIHTC, fund The fund is the company’s largest such vehicle and will be invested in 18 properties with 1,701 units in 18...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report D2 Residential, the multifamily financing arm of D2 Asset Management, has formed a venture with Natixis Corporate and Investment Banking that will originate, fund, and securitize fixed-rate mortgages...
Walker & Dunlop Investors Partners has raised $135 million of commitments for its seventh value-add/opportunistic investment fund The vehicle, Walker & Dunlop Investment Partner Fund VII, is a follow-up to Fund VI, through which the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ardent Cos has launched its latest investment vehicle, Self-Storage Development Fund III, which is aiming to raise $150 million of capital The Atlanta firm will use proceeds from the fund to develop...
Realty Income Corp, among the largest players globally in the net-leased sector, has moved into the investment management business with the launch of its Realty Income US Core Plus Fund LP It has seeded the open-ended vehicle with 184 industrial and...