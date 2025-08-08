Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Independence Mall in Wilmington, NC, has been purchased by 4th Dimension Properties, according to WECT News The Hollywood, Fla, mall owner, founded in 2019 by by Felix Reznick, a long-time real estate attorney, bought the 46-year-old property,...
The Real Deal ECA Capital Ltd has sold the 28,000-square-foot retail property at 338 North Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Calif, for $400 million, or $14,285/sf The buyer of the property has not been identified yet ECA Capital, a Dublin, Ireland,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Langdon Park Capital has paid $21 million, or $250,000/unit, for the 84-unit Pacific Trails apartment property in the Los Angeles suburb of Covina, Calif The Los Angeles investment manager bought the...
Triad Business Journal Olive Point Capital has bought the DRT3 Amazon warehouse property in Raleigh, NC, for $44 million, or $33977/sf The Los Angeles company purchased the 129,500-square-foot industrial building from its developer, Merus of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report S2 Capital, a Dallas investment manager that has focused on the value-add multifamily sector since its founding in 2012, is making a big bet on the industrial sector The company is buying Fort Capital, a...
Puget Sound Business Journal Kennedy Wilson has paid $804 million, or $322,891/unit, for the 249-unit Pratt Park Apartments in Seattle The Beverly Hills, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from Security Properties and Rockwood Capital,...
South Florida Business Journal Olympus Property has bought Fifteen Miami, a 132-unit apartment complex in Miami for $459 million, or $347,727/unit The Fort Worth, Texas, company purchased the nine-story property from an affiliate of Premium...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Martinez Distributors has bought the recently completed 171,178-square-foot warehouse property at 11000 West 36th Ave in Hialeah, Fla, for $5289 million, or $30898/sf The locally based food...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Adler Real Estate Partners has paid $255 million, or $15902/sf, for the Harris Ridge Business Park in Charlotte, NC The Miami real estate company purchased the 160,355-square-foot flex industrial property...