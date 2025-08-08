Log In or Subscribe to read more
Vornado Realty Trust would like to focus on its New York holdings So, the REIT would consider selling The Mart, a 397 million-square-foot property in Chicago, and 555 California St, a 182 million-sf office complex in San...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of AgReserves is offering for sale the 38,654-square-foot data-center property at 17401 Wewahootee Road in Orlando, Fla, with an asking price of $50 million, or $1,294/sf The Salt Lake City agriculture...
Dallas Business Journal ICON Lodging has tapped JLL to market for sale the 101,390-square-foot Bob R Simpson Building in downtown Fort Worth, Texas The Coppell, Texas, hotel development and management company purchased the office property in 2022...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by Pacific Life Insurance is offering for sale the 275-unit Milieu apartments in Chicago JLL was hired to market the property, at 205 South Peoria St, in the city’s West Loop neighborhood The 20-story...
The Phoenix multifamily market recorded 2,995 units of positive absorption during the second quarter, according to Kidder Mathews That topped the 2,305 units that were brought online during that...
Commercial Observer Wells Fargo Bank has provided $2492 million of Freddie Mac financing for the 392-unit Anagram NoMad apartment property at 10 East 29th St in Manhattan The property is owned by Global Holdings Management Group, which purchased it...
Commercial Observer Latham & Watkins has leased 120,000 square feet at the 18-million-square-foot office building at 1285 Ave of the Americas in midtown Manhattan The lease has a 12-year term and was arranged by CBRE The property is owned by RXR...
Commercial Observer AllianceBernstein has provided a $205 million loan against the 360-unit apartment property at 420 Carroll St in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn, NY The loan allows the property’s developer, a venture of Domain Cos and...
The Real Deal MetLife has provided $2626 million of mortgage financing financing against the 667,000-square-foot 2 Grand Central Tower office property in midtown Manhattan The loan allows the property’s owner, Rockwood Capital of San...