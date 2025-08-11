Log In or Subscribe to read more
Hotels, which have recovered substantially since the Covid lockdowns, might still be falling behind in terms of capital invested in their upkeep and renovations During the lockdowns, CapEx plunged It's recovered, but much was...
REBusiness Online Vista Property has broken ground for a 494-unit apartment property at 370 North Morgan St in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood The New York developer is expecting to complete the project in the second quarter of 2027...
Bank OZK has provided $58 million of senior financing while PGIM Real Estate has provided $24 million of mezzanine debt to fund the development of the 464-unit Resia North City apartment property in Fort Worth, Texas The financing was arranged by...
Crain’s Chicago Business North Park Ventures and SNS Realty Group have proposed building a 92-unit apartment property at 3233-3247 North Sheffield Ave in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood The Chicago-based companies are seeking a zoning...
Ground has broken on a 360-unit apartment project at 23615 Kingsland Blvd in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas OHT Partners of Houston is building the property on a 142-acre site near Interstate 10 and the Grand Parkway It will have a mix of one-...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Pinnacle Bank has provided $38 million of financing for the construction of a 331,000-square-foot industrial project in Tampa, Fla JLL arranged the financing A venture of CIP Real Estate and Hazel Street Capital is...
Dallas Business Journal Curbline Properties Corp has bought Mockingbird Central Plaza, a 79,885-square-foot shopping center in Dallas The Beachwood, Ohio, REIT, which was spun off from SITE Centers Corp last year to focus on retail space occupied by...
Austin Business Journal Nvidia has inked a 10-year lease for 99,370 square feet of office lease at One Uptown, a 348,000-square-foot building in Austin, Texas, and will move into the space early next year The Santa Clara, Calif, tech giant will...
Houston Business Journal Hultec has officially moved into its new manufacturing and distribution facility in the Houston suburb of Spring, Texas The pipe-sealing products manufacturer relocated to the 167,500-square-foot industrial facility, at...