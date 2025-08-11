Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Florida Value Partners has bought a portfolio of three office buildings totaling 263,068 square feet in Miami’s Sunset neighborhood for $343 million, or $13038/sf The Miami Lakes, Fla, company purchased the...
Hotels, which have recovered substantially since the Covid lockdowns, might still be falling behind in terms of capital invested in their upkeep and renovations During the lockdowns, CapEx plunged It's recovered, but much was...
Dwight Capital has provided $483 million of mortgage financing, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program, against the 215-unit Plaza at Pikes Peak apartment property in Colorado Springs, Colo The property, at...
The real estate credit arm of investment manager TPG has provided $1697 million of mortgage financing against a pair of apartment properties with 572 units in Portland, Ore The three-year loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets It’s backed by...
Gelt Venture Partners has paid $40 million, or $434,782/unit, for the 92-unit Commodore apartment complex in the San Diego suburb of National City, Calif The Los Angeles investment manager, which specializes in the apartment and self-storage...
MCA Realty Inc funded its $307 million purchase of the 106,311-square-foot industrial building at 2270 Camino Vida Roble in Carlsbad, Calif, with a $212 million mortgage that was arranged by Northmarq The Santa Ana, Calif, investment firm purchased...
South Florida Business Journal Cabot Properties has bought the 136,985-square-foot warehouse at 3001 West Copans Road in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $3875 million, or $28288/sf The Boston company purchased the industrial building from Morgan Stanley...
Atlanta Business Chronicle UAE National LLC has paid about $21 million, or $8930/sf, for the Old National Marketplace shopping center in Atlanta An affiliate of Inland Real Estate Group of Oak Brook, Ill, sold the 235,155-square-foot property, which...
South Florida Business Journal Category Five Real Estate has purchased a portfolio of four apartment properties totaling 184 units in Sunrise, Fla, for $3228 million, or $175,435/unit The Aventura, Fla, company financed its purchase with a $21...