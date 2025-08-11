Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Florida Value Partners has bought a portfolio of three office buildings totaling 263,068 square feet in Miami’s Sunset neighborhood for $343 million, or $13038/sf The Miami Lakes, Fla, company purchased the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Investment-sales volumes this year through June increased by 13% from last year to $969 billion That excludes entity-level transactions, such as Blackstone’s acquisition of Retail Opportunity...
Gelt Venture Partners has paid $40 million, or $434,782/unit, for the 92-unit Commodore apartment complex in the San Diego suburb of National City, Calif The Los Angeles investment manager, which specializes in the apartment and self-storage...
South Florida Business Journal Cabot Properties has bought the 136,985-square-foot warehouse at 3001 West Copans Road in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $3875 million, or $28288/sf The Boston company purchased the industrial building from Morgan Stanley...
Atlanta Business Chronicle UAE National LLC has paid about $21 million, or $8930/sf, for the Old National Marketplace shopping center in Atlanta An affiliate of Inland Real Estate Group of Oak Brook, Ill, sold the 235,155-square-foot property, which...
South Florida Business Journal Category Five Real Estate has purchased a portfolio of four apartment properties totaling 184 units in Sunrise, Fla, for $3228 million, or $175,435/unit The Aventura, Fla, company financed its purchase with a $21...
The Independence Mall in Wilmington, NC, has been purchased by 4th Dimension Properties, according to WECT News The Hollywood, Fla, mall owner, founded in 2019 by by Felix Reznick, a long-time real estate attorney, bought the 46-year-old property,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Covenant Capital Group has paid $1095 million, or $276,515/unit, for the 396-unit Country Brook Apartments in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler, Ariz The Nashville, Tenn, investment manager...
The Real Deal ECA Capital Ltd has sold the 28,000-square-foot retail property at 338 North Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Calif, for $400 million, or $14,285/sf The buyer of the property has not been identified yet ECA Capital, a Dublin, Ireland,...