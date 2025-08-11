Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Investment-sales volumes this year through June increased by 13% from last year to $969 billion That excludes entity-level transactions, such as Blackstone’s acquisition of Retail Opportunity...
Dwight Capital has provided $483 million of mortgage financing, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program, against the 215-unit Plaza at Pikes Peak apartment property in Colorado Springs, Colo The property, at...
South Florida Business Journal Category Five Real Estate has purchased a portfolio of four apartment properties totaling 184 units in Sunrise, Fla, for $3228 million, or $175,435/unit The Aventura, Fla, company financed its purchase with a $21...
Bank OZK has provided $58 million of senior financing while PGIM Real Estate has provided $24 million of mezzanine debt to fund the development of the 464-unit Resia North City apartment property in Fort Worth, Texas The financing was arranged by...
South Florida Business Journal Olympus Property has bought Fifteen Miami, a 132-unit apartment complex in Miami for $459 million, or $347,727/unit The Fort Worth, Texas, company purchased the nine-story property from an affiliate of Premium...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Martinez Distributors has bought the recently completed 171,178-square-foot warehouse property at 11000 West 36th Ave in Hialeah, Fla, for $5289 million, or $30898/sf The locally based food...
Greystone has provided $16625 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 388-unit Core at Station Yards apartment property in the Long Island, NY, hamlet of Ronkonkoma The 10-year loan allowed the property’s developer, a venture of Tritec...
South Florida Business Journal DRA Advisors has paid $7353 million, or $279,582/unit, for Modera Skylar, a 263-unit apartment property in Miami The New York investment manager purchased the complex from a venture of Mill Creek Residential of Boca...
MF1 Capital LLC has provided $1311 million of mortgage financing against the 390-unit third and fourth phases of the Riverwalk apartment property in the northern New Jersey borough of Elmwood Park The loan, with a fully extended term of five years,...