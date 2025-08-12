Log In or Subscribe to read more
Hotels, which have recovered substantially since the Covid lockdowns, might still be falling behind in terms of capital invested in their upkeep and renovations During the lockdowns, CapEx plunged It's recovered, but much was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Investment-sales volumes this year through June increased by 13% from last year to $969 billion That excludes entity-level transactions, such as Blackstone’s acquisition of Retail Opportunity...
Carlyle Group has completed capital-raising, reaching $9 billion of commitments, for its latest real estate opportunity fund, Carlyle Realty Partners X The fund, which had an $8 billion target and $10 billion hard cap, is a follow-up to Partners IX,...
Ardent Cos has launched capital raising for its latest debt-focused real estate fund The Atlanta investment manager, which earlier this year launched a $150 million fund targeting self-storage properties, is aiming to raise $600 million for Ardent...
SL Green Realty Corp has raised another $500 million of investor commitments for its opportunistic lending fund, bringing the total raised to $1 billion The investment vehicle, SLG Opportunistic Debt Fund, was launched early last year to take...
Peachtree Group has launched a $250 million investment fund that would pursue opportunities in both the hotel and other commercial property sectors that might result from properties being unable to fully refinance their existing loans in the coming...
AEW Capital Management has raised $177 billion for its latest opportunistic investment fund The vehicle, AEW Partners Real Estate Fund X LP, is a follow-up to Fund IX, through which the Boston investment manager—with $839 billion of assets under...
Walker & Dunlop Inc has raised $240 million for Fund 124, its latest multi-investor low-income housing tax credit, or LIHTC, fund The fund is the company’s largest such vehicle and will be invested in 18 properties with 1,701 units in 18...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report D2 Residential, the multifamily financing arm of D2 Asset Management, has formed a venture with Natixis Corporate and Investment Banking that will originate, fund, and securitize fixed-rate mortgages...