Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle Provident Realty Advisors Inc has paid $402 million, or $15462/sf, for the 260,000-square-foot light industrial office building at 3000 Marconi Drive in Alpharetta, Ga The Dallas company bought the property from JDM...
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $653 million of financing for the construction of the 2000 Wynwood apartment complex in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District Clearline Real Estate of New York is developing the 310-unit property on...
Houston Business Journal Partners Capital has bought the 162-room Homewood Suites by Hilton Houston Galleria for an undisclosed price The Houston company, the investment arm of Partners Real Estate, purchased the property through its Hospitality...
Austin Business Journal Manulife Investment Management Holdings Inc has lined up $322 million of financing for its purchase of the 183,340-square-foot industrial building at 781 FM 3349 in Taylor, Texas BMO provided the three-year, fixed-rate loan,...
Bisnow The venture that held a subordinate piece of the financing used to build the 400,000-square-foot office property at 141 Willoughby St in downtown Brooklyn, NY, has taken over the property through foreclosure The venture, Capstone Equities and...
South Florida Business Journal Florida Value Partners has bought a portfolio of three office buildings totaling 263,068 square feet in Miami’s Sunset neighborhood for $343 million, or $13038/sf The Miami Lakes, Fla, company purchased the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Investment-sales volumes this year through June increased by 13% from last year to $969 billion That excludes entity-level transactions, such as Blackstone’s acquisition of Retail Opportunity...
Gelt Venture Partners has paid $40 million, or $434,782/unit, for the 92-unit Commodore apartment complex in the San Diego suburb of National City, Calif The Los Angeles investment manager, which specializes in the apartment and self-storage...
MCA Realty Inc funded its $307 million purchase of the 106,311-square-foot industrial building at 2270 Camino Vida Roble in Carlsbad, Calif, with a $212 million mortgage that was arranged by Northmarq The Santa Ana, Calif, investment firm purchased...