Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Obelisk Real Estate Partners has purchased the 167,000-square-foot industrial building at 5130 Hovis Road in Charlotte, NC, for $1675 million, or $10030/sf The New York real estate company bought the property from an...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Buligo Capital has bought the 186,650-square-foot Sarasota Industrial Business Center in Sarasota, Fla, for $274 million, or $14680/sf The company, with offices in suburban Philadelphia and Boca Raton, Fla, purchased the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Provident Realty Advisors Inc has paid $402 million, or $15462/sf, for the 260,000-square-foot light industrial office building at 3000 Marconi Drive in Alpharetta, Ga The Dallas company bought the property from JDM...
Commercial Observer BridgeCity Capital has provided $45 million of financing for the development of a 66-unit condominium property at 45-28 21st St and 46-21 21st St in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY Arrow Real Estate Advisors arranged...
Fortress Investment Group has provided $597 million of mortgage financing against the 287-unit Ellipse Urban Apartments in Hampton, Va JLL Capital Markets arranged the floating-rate financing The property, built in 2021 at 2001 Commerce Drive, near...
Deutsche Bank has committed to lend up to $21028 million of mortgage financing against the Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh, NC, funding the property's $290 million purchase by Macerich...
Houston Business Journal Ground is breaking later this year on Define Living: Park Row, a 388-unit apartment project in Houston’s Energy Corridor submarket The developer, Define Living of Houston, is building the property on a 104-acre...
Houston Business Journal Junction Commercial Real Estate has plans to construct a two-building industrial project in Houston The 445,246-square-foot project, dubbed Junction Fairbanks, is being built on 29 acres at 8535 Fairbanks North Houston Road...
Houston Business Journal Partners Capital has bought the 162-room Homewood Suites by Hilton Houston Galleria for an undisclosed price The Houston company, the investment arm of Partners Real Estate, purchased the property through its Hospitality...