Charlotte Business Journal Obelisk Real Estate Partners has purchased the 167,000-square-foot industrial building at 5130 Hovis Road in Charlotte, NC, for $1675 million, or $10030/sf The New York real estate company bought the property from an...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Buligo Capital has bought the 186,650-square-foot Sarasota Industrial Business Center in Sarasota, Fla, for $274 million, or $14680/sf The company, with offices in suburban Philadelphia and Boca Raton, Fla, purchased the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Provident Realty Advisors Inc has paid $402 million, or $15462/sf, for the 260,000-square-foot light industrial office building at 3000 Marconi Drive in Alpharetta, Ga The Dallas company bought the property from JDM...
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $653 million of financing for the construction of the 2000 Wynwood apartment complex in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District Clearline Real Estate of New York is developing the 310-unit property on...
Houston Business Journal Ground is breaking later this year on Define Living: Park Row, a 388-unit apartment project in Houston’s Energy Corridor submarket The developer, Define Living of Houston, is building the property on a 104-acre...
Houston Business Journal Junction Commercial Real Estate has plans to construct a two-building industrial project in Houston The 445,246-square-foot project, dubbed Junction Fairbanks, is being built on 29 acres at 8535 Fairbanks North Houston Road...
Austin Business Journal Manulife Investment Management Holdings Inc has lined up $322 million of financing for its purchase of the 183,340-square-foot industrial building at 781 FM 3349 in Taylor, Texas BMO provided the three-year, fixed-rate loan,...
Bisnow The venture that held a subordinate piece of the financing used to build the 400,000-square-foot office property at 141 Willoughby St in downtown Brooklyn, NY, has taken over the property through foreclosure The venture, Capstone Equities and...
South Florida Business Journal Florida Value Partners has bought a portfolio of three office buildings totaling 263,068 square feet in Miami’s Sunset neighborhood for $343 million, or $13038/sf The Miami Lakes, Fla, company purchased the...