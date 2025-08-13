Log In or Subscribe to read more
Jacksonville Business Journal Savlan Capital has bought a portfolio of seven office and flex buildings totaling more than 765,000 square feet in Jacksonville, Fla, for $52 million, or $6797/sf JLL brokered the sale The seller was not immediately...
South Florida Business Journal MRK Partners has lined up $4857 million of construction financing for the Federal Apartments, a two-building affordable housing project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Manhattan Beach, Calif, developer purchased the...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of PGIM and Havenpark Communities has bought the Tavares Cove I and II mobile home park in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $2807 million, or $74,456/unit PGIM, of Newark, NJ, and Havenpark, of Orem, Utah, bought...
Vornado Realty Trust has lined up a $120 million mortgage against the 204,000-square-foot 4 Union Square South retail property in Manhattan The 10-year loan pays a fixed coupon of 564% and will be used to retire a $120 million mortgage that was...
Charlotte Business Journal Obelisk Real Estate Partners has purchased the 167,000-square-foot industrial building at 5130 Hovis Road in Charlotte, NC, for $1675 million, or $10030/sf The New York real estate company bought the property from an...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Buligo Capital has bought the 186,650-square-foot Sarasota Industrial Business Center in Sarasota, Fla, for $274 million, or $14680/sf The company, with offices in suburban Philadelphia and Boca Raton, Fla, purchased the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Provident Realty Advisors Inc has paid $402 million, or $15462/sf, for the 260,000-square-foot light industrial office building at 3000 Marconi Drive in Alpharetta, Ga The Dallas company bought the property from JDM...
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $653 million of financing for the construction of the 2000 Wynwood apartment complex in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District Clearline Real Estate of New York is developing the 310-unit property on...
Commercial Observer BridgeCity Capital has provided $45 million of financing for the development of a 66-unit condominium property at 45-28 21st St and 46-21 21st St in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY Arrow Real Estate Advisors arranged...