The Real Deal A venture of Lincoln Property Co and Cross Ocean Partners has paid $70 million, or $10769/sf, for the leasehold interest in 470 Vanderbilt Ave, a 650,000-square-foot office building in downtown Brooklyn, NY The venture acquired the...
South Florida Business Journal MRK Partners has lined up $4857 million of construction financing for the Federal Apartments, a two-building affordable housing project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Manhattan Beach, Calif, developer purchased the...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on the 144-room Holiday Inn hotel at 2100 South Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale, Fla Genesis US Properties of Bay Harbor Islands, Fla, is developing the eight-story property with a $4089 million...
Vornado Realty Trust has lined up a $120 million mortgage against the 204,000-square-foot 4 Union Square South retail property in Manhattan The 10-year loan pays a fixed coupon of 564% and will be used to retire a $120 million mortgage that was...
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $653 million of financing for the construction of the 2000 Wynwood apartment complex in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District Clearline Real Estate of New York is developing the 310-unit property on...
Commercial Observer BridgeCity Capital has provided $45 million of financing for the development of a 66-unit condominium property at 45-28 21st St and 46-21 21st St in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY Arrow Real Estate Advisors arranged...
Fortress Investment Group has provided $597 million of mortgage financing against the 287-unit Ellipse Urban Apartments in Hampton, Va JLL Capital Markets arranged the floating-rate financing The property, built in 2021 at 2001 Commerce Drive, near...
Deutsche Bank has committed to lend up to $21028 million of mortgage financing against the Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh, NC, funding the property's $290 million purchase by Macerich...
Austin Business Journal Manulife Investment Management Holdings Inc has lined up $322 million of financing for its purchase of the 183,340-square-foot industrial building at 781 FM 3349 in Taylor, Texas BMO provided the three-year, fixed-rate loan,...