Log In or Subscribe to read more
New York Post Piper Sandler Cos has leased 140,000 square feet at the 175 million-sf 1301 Ave of the Americas office building in midtown Manhattan The investment bank was represented by CBRE in lease negotiations, while the building’s owner,...
The national average asking rent for multifamily properties increased last month by $2, to $1,754/unit, making it the seventh straight month that rents have gone up, according to Yardi Matrix Rents are up by 07% since last year and have been driven...
REBusiness Online An affiliate of PepsiCo Inc has agreed to prelease an entire 351,520-square-foot industrial building that’s under construction within the Logistics Campus in Glenview, Ill, a suburb of Chicago The beverage and food company is...
Crain’s Chicago Business ArentFox Schiff is reducing the amount of office space it leases at Chicago’s Willis Tower to 75,000 square feet from 168,507 sf As part of its new deal, the law firm will extend its lease at the 379 million-sf...
Austin Business Journal Nvidia has inked a 10-year lease for 99,370 square feet of office lease at One Uptown, a 348,000-square-foot building in Austin, Texas, and will move into the space early next year The Santa Clara, Calif, tech giant will...
Houston Business Journal Hultec has officially moved into its new manufacturing and distribution facility in the Houston suburb of Spring, Texas The pipe-sealing products manufacturer relocated to the 167,500-square-foot industrial facility, at...
San Francisco Chronicle Zip has agreed to sublease 75,000 square feet of office space at 680 Folsom St in San Francisco The artificial intelligence company will be taking space that was formerly occupied by Macyscom, which vacated its 250,000 sf...
Commercial Property Executive Wayfair Inc has agreed to lease 140,000 square feet at the 11 million-sf Shops at Northfield shopping mall in Denver The property is owned by Stockdale Capital Partners of Los Angeles, which bought it in 2022 for $71...
REBusiness Online CRG has broken ground for the 85,680-square-foot Cubes at Cicero industrial property in Cicero, Ill The Chicago developer is building the property 5401 West Roosevelt Road, about seven miles west of Chicago The property will have...